Expanding electric vehicle specialist expands in Crawley

EVC, the UK-based electric vehicle (EV) charge point operator, has expanded into new premises in Crawley.

The company has taken 10,000 sq ft at the landmark Nexus development on the town’s Manor Royal Business District to accommodate its growing team.

Vail Williams’ Associate Mikael Goldsmith, based in Crawley, said: “This is a pivotal transaction for EVC, a dynamic company with a significant growth trajectory in EV charging industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Vail Williams acted on behalf of EVC, a company poised for significant expansion in the EV charging market, having recently secured £165,000,000 worth of investment to accelerate the nationwide roll-out of their cutting-edge EV charging network.

ON THE CHARGE: Expanding electric vehicle charging specialist EVC has moved into larger premises in

“With ambitious growth plans, EVC made the strategic decision to relocate from its previous base to spacious 10,000 sq ft premises at Nexus, which will enable the company to triple its headcount.

“EVC had a specific requirement for a building with strong ESG credentials, and Vail Williams was able to identify and secure a suitable property that aligned with these sustainability goals.”

A high-specification fit-out has created a modern and attractive workspace designed to attract and retain top talent in the industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Ballamy, Chief Executive Officer of EVC, said: "We are grateful for the guidance and support offered by Mikael Goldsmith and Steve Berrett at Vail Williams in acquiring our new office.

“Securing these new HQ premises will greatly enable us to increase the roll-out of our EV charging network, and we look forward to continuing our fruitful partnership with Vail Williams.

“Vail Williams' extensive regional market insights were instrumental in advising us on the best course of action for our expansion plans and we highly recommend them as a market-leading occupier advisory practice”.

EVC’s mission is to ‘make the EV switch simple’, by providing crucial infrastructure to meet pent-up demand, working with landlords across the UK to provide convenient, practical and reliable ‘destination’ charging options for its growing customer base.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EVC funds and installs EV charge points, under long-term lease agreements, at sites including hospitality, leisure and retail venues, workplaces and multi-dwelling residential units.

Through boosting the destination EV charging infrastructure, EVC aims to eliminate the so-called ‘range anxiety’ experienced by EV drivers concerned about finding reliable charge points.