Among 11 financial year-end promotions across the firm’s six regions are a new board member and a new regional managing partner. Chartered surveyor, business rates expert and LLP member Danny George has been appointed to the Vail Williams executive board. Crawley-based Danny, previously regional managing partner for the firm’s Gatwick region, has 25 years’ industry experience and joined Vail Williams in 2016. Danny, who specialises in strategic advice to reduce business rates, said: “I am honoured and humbled to have been promoted to the board. “I intend to utilise my knowledge to help drive the business forward to achieve and enhance our strategic business goals and open up new revenue streams.” Planning specialist Suzanne Holloway succeeds Danny as Gatwick regional managing partner. Suzanne, who has been with Vail Williams for eight years after previously working for two decades in various planning and regeneration roles across the public sector, has worked on a range of major developments across the South East. She said: “I very much appreciate the confidence shown in me to lead the Gatwick team, a highly skilled and dedicated group covering multi-disciplinary roles.” Also in the Gatwick region, chartered surveyor Elise Thompson, who has been with Vail Williams for two-and-a-half years, is promoted to associate. She is a registered valuer, undertaking valuations of commercial and residential property, portfolios, and development sites, and has also worked in planning. The promotions come as the 175-strong, 50-partner, firm remains ahead of target in its current growth blueprint, having enjoyed its best ever year with increased revenues of £18.3 million for 2022-23. Managing Partner Matthew Samuel-Camps said the promotions reflected outstanding individual contributions to the business during the previous 12 months and rewarded continued hard work. “We very much believe in promoting from within and developing and retaining our own top talent. Outstanding personal contributions to our business growth have been rightly recognised. “It is a joy to witness career trajectories taking off, with self-development and advancement through the business dependent only on exceptional performance, results and attitude whatever a person’s age.” Vail Williams is based across 12 offices in the Midlands and south of England in Birmingham, Crawley, Brighton, Woking, Heathrow, Leeds, London, Portsmouth, Reading, Southampton and Bournemouth – with a new Oxford office opening last February. The firm was also awarded the prestigious Investors in People (IiP) Gold accreditation and continues to publish its annual carbon emissions report on a journey towards net zero by 2030.