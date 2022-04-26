The idea, in its early stages, is part of the £24.3 million government grant to support regeneration in Hastings. But any of the many schemes being considered would probably involve the demolition of the well-used Priory Street car park and ESK store.

He said: “Priory Street was created in about 1850 when the railway system was set up in the Hastings area. Until then, what is now the town centre was agricultural marshland. The digging of the railway tunnel from Warrior Square to Hastings produced a huge amount of surplus soil and rock. This was deposited on much of the marshes, turning it into building land.”

