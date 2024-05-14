Extra time with Jobcentre work coaches to help more people into work
As announced earlier this week, Universal Credit claimants will benefit from extra help from their Work Coach if they work less than 18 hours a week.
Jobcentres are supporting businesses fill their vacancies, we aim to invite more employers into the Jobcentres over the coming weeks as seasonal vacancies increase and are running regular training opportunities covering a number of sectors. For more information about any of these opportunities please speak to a Jobcentre Work Coach.
This week’s employment statistics highlight the great work being done by Work Coaches in Eastbourne. Across the 50 Plus and 18-24 age groups, 65 more people in have returned to work compared to this time last year.
Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Mel Stride MP said:
“We are leaving no stone unturned to get people back to work, rolling out the most radical changes to welfare in a generation including reforming how we assess someone’s capability to work, overhauling the fit note process and helping over a million people through our £2.5bn Back to Work Plan.
“We’ll always be on the side of hardworking families and with real wages still rising, alongside tax cuts and the huge boost to the National Living Wage, we are incentivising work over welfare as we build a strong economy where everyone has a brighter future.”