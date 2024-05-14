Extra time with Jobcentre work coaches to help more people into work

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Caroline Williams for Eastbourne Jobcentre said: “Our Work Coaches say the best part of their job is seeing someone succeed in their employment goals. Giving people extra time and tailored support so they get the extra help needed to overcome barriers can make a huge difference to someone’s life.

As announced earlier this week, Universal Credit claimants will benefit from extra help from their Work Coach if they work less than 18 hours a week.

Jobcentres are supporting businesses fill their vacancies, we aim to invite more employers into the Jobcentres over the coming weeks as seasonal vacancies increase and are running regular training opportunities covering a number of sectors. For more information about any of these opportunities please speak to a Jobcentre Work Coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week’s employment statistics highlight the great work being done by Work Coaches in Eastbourne. Across the 50 Plus and 18-24 age groups, 65 more people in have returned to work compared to this time last year.

Photo by Christina @ wocintechchat.com on Unsplash

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Mel Stride MP said:

“We are leaving no stone unturned to get people back to work, rolling out the most radical changes to welfare in a generation including reforming how we assess someone’s capability to work, overhauling the fit note process and helping over a million people through our £2.5bn Back to Work Plan.