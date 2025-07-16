Family law Partner Maria Steele-Williams strengthens Knights’ team in Brighton

Knights, the UK’s regional professional services business, has strengthened its family team in Brighton with the appointment of Maria Steele-Williams as a Partner.

A family law expert, Maria has more than 25 years of experience and has built a strong reputation for the meticulous and tenacious representation of her clients.

Throughout her career so far, Maria has practised in the South East and London and specialises in all areas of family law. She has particular expertise in high-net-worth financial matters, including family-run businesses, company assets and property portfolios. Maria also deals with complex children disputes, domestic abuse, cohabitation agreements, pre- and post-nuptial agreements, and Trusts of Land and Appointment of Trustees Act matters.

Maria is also an advocacy-qualified lawyer, representing her clients personally throughout hearings and trials, offering consistent and seamless representation without the need to instruct external barristers. This gives her clients the advantage of having one trusted advisor by their side from start to finish.

Speaking of her decision to join Knights, Partner, Maria Steele-Williams, said: “I am thrilled to be joining Knights, who are the standout regional professional services firm nationally.

“The firm’s unique one team approach and national scale, combined with its strong local presence in the South East, provides a brilliant platform to deliver excellent service for clients. I am already seeing the benefit of working as part of such a talented team.”

Lyndsey Ratcliffe, Client Services Director, added: “It’s brilliant to have Maria onboard. She’s an expert in her field and brings a significant amount of experience to bolster our family team, which is fantastic for our clients and colleagues as we strive to deliver the very best legal advice.

“This is a really exciting time to be joining the business as we look towards further growth, not just in the South East but nationwide. Maria has really hit the ground running and we’re excited to be welcoming yet more top professionals to our teams across the country in the weeks and months to come.”

Maria Steele-Williams, left, alongside Client Services Director at Knights, Lyndsey Ratcliffe.

With 32 offices nationwide, Knights is ranked within the top 50 UK law firms by revenue – providing multiple services to business clients alongside premium advisory services to private individuals and families.