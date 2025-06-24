Family-run business celebrates opening of second store in Uckfield

A successful family-run business has opened its second store in Uckfield.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The opening took place on Saturday morning, June 21.

DB Domestics already runs a showroom in Seaside, Eastbourne, specialising in the sale of home appliances. It's been there since 1982.

Now it has a shop Seed House at the Bell Walk Shopping Centre in Uckfield, and Director Tom Baxter says there has been a great community response in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ribbon cutting. Tom Baxter, Jackie Love and Andrew Baxter

He said: “We are absolutely delighted with how the opening has gone. For us, it is a new town and we were keen to get it right from day one. We think we have achieved that. So many people in Uckfield have reached out to us, wishing us good luck and saying what a great town it is to trade in.

“We were pleased that so many people came to see us on our opening day, and we are confident of it being a real success. It’s not an easy time to launch a new business – there aren't many companies doing that a present – but we feel it's the right time.”

To mark the opening, the ribbon was cut by Councillor Jackie Love. There were also various customer giveaways throughout the day.

Tom said: “We can offer online prices with the option of customers seeing the products before they buy, with service and expertise being an integral part of what we can offer customers. Uckfield is a vibrant town with so much to offer, and I am confident we can bring more commercial success to the town. We are well positioned in Bell Walk with customer parking available and I look forward to DB Domestics becoming an integral part of the Uckfield community.”

Visit www.dbdomestics.com. The Uckfield store is at Unit 2, The Seed House. Call 01825 769292. The Eastbourne store is at 407-419 Seaside. Call 01323 725588.