Family-run Horsham finance business scoops two top awards

A family-run Horsham specialist finance business has scooped two top awards.
By Sarah Page
Published 8th Feb 2024, 11:29 GMT
Dale Janneles won Innovator Champion of the Year in November's Mortgage Introducer awardsDale Janneles won Innovator Champion of the Year in November's Mortgage Introducer awards
Vic Jannels, who runs the company Impact Specialist Finance, formerly known as AToM, has won the What Mortgage award for Best Specialist Broker – for the third year in a row.

And son Dale won Innovator Champion of the Year in November's Mortgage Introducer awards.

The Jannels’ family business has been established in Horsham for more than 30 years. Last year, Vic and his wife Sheila celebrated their Golden Wedding anniversary.