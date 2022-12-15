Fancy a night of noughties bangers? Thursday's revival night will bring back magic of legendary Chichester nightclub

Fancy a night a noughties revelry? You can enjoy the energy and excitement of the legendary Thursday’s nightclub days with a revival night in Chichester this weekend.

Swapping the sticky-floored Drayton Lane haunt, which closed its dancefloor seven years ago, the team at Oaklands Pavilion have run two successful events reliving those heady days with a Thursday’s revival night.

The next event is set to be held this weekend (Saturday, December 17), complete with the ‘best sound system in the area’ and, of course, plenty of blue WKD.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday’s event is the last of the three, according to the Pavilion’s events manager Chris Salmon, who said there will be discussions about continuing the events in the new year.

A DJ at one of the events. Picture by Jeremy Martell

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris said: “The idea was was that we have these events fort the community. It’s been a bit of a dream to have a bit of a Thursday’s revival.

"There’s nowhere to go to have a bit of a dance and a a beer in Chichester anymore. We all hold Thursday’s dear to our hearts which is why we planned three events this year to see if there would be any interest in celebrating the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve got a Christmas special on December 17 where we will be celebrating the noughties era. We’ve been working with Simon Horn who has put in the best sound system in the area. We are trying to promote it as an alternative to the Christmas party.

"You can come up here after your Christmas office party and enjoy the vibes. There’s not a lot more to it than that. If it’s successful we might run one a month next year. We are going to sit down at the end of the year as a committee and decided if we want to continue doing this thing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our friends at Chichester District Council have been hugely supportive of us. The high street needs and injection of energy.”

The 18+ night will run from 7.30pm to 1.30am with complimentary drinks on arrival with the classic Thursday’s tipples on offer: WKD, Smirnoff Ice, or Budweiser. Tickets are £20.

Advertisement Hide Ad