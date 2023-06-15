FareShare Sussex and Surrey choose to invest in a sustainable future with Rivervale MAXUS

FareShare Sussex and Surrey, a leading regional charity committed to tackling food waste and supporting local communities by providing surplus food to local charities has chosen Rivervale and the MAXUS eDeliver 9 to align with their environmental goals.

FareShare Sussex & Surrey Electric MAXUS Vans

FareShare Sussex and Surrey, are a leading regional charity committed to tackling food waste and supporting local communities by providing surplus food to local charities. During times of economic hard-ship the services FareShare Sussex and Surrey offer are so important to society. In order to deliver these services and maintain their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals the decision to ‘go green’ with their vehicles aligned perfectly.

Choosing to go electric with their latest additions to the fleet, opting for the highly acclaimed MAXUS eDeliver 9; which are state-of-the-art fully electric vans that offer high performance, spacious cargo capacity, and zero emissions.

By incorporating these vans into their fleet, FareShare Sussex and Surrey will significantly reduce their carbon footprint, contributing to a cleaner and greener environment for the communities they serve. Furthermore, the anticipated longer term cost savings from electric power over traditional fuel is expected to completely change their vehicle outgoing budget in the next 12 months.

FareShare Sussex & Surrey MAXUS eDeliver 9 out on delivery

As a local organisation, choosing to shop local was important in the selection process for FareShare, that’s why, they chose the long-established and highly recommended Rivervale for the purchase of their latest additions. Rivervale has long been known across the county as suppliers of cars, but in more recent times, has been growing its light commercial vehicle operation.

"We are thrilled to have Rivervale MAXUS as a supplier and invest in these cutting-edge electric vehicles," said Dan Slatter, CEO of FareShare Sussex and Surrey. "By incorporating the MAXUS eDeliver 9 Vans into our operations, we are taking a significant step towards achieving our ESG goals and further reducing our environmental impact. We are proud to support local businesses like Rivervale MAXUS, who share our commitment to sustainability."

In addition to their sustainable fleet investment, FareShare Sussex & Surrey will participate in the very first London to Paris EV Rally alongside Rivervale MAXUS. This event aims to raise awareness and promote the adoption of electric vehicles, particularly light commercial vehicles, as a viable and eco-friendly alternative to traditional transportation.

As part of their participation in the London to Brighton to Paris Electric Vehicle Rally, FareShare Sussex and Surrey and Rivervale MAXUS will showcase the capabilities and benefits of electric vehicles, emphasising their importance in the transition to a more sustainable future. The event will provide an excellent platform to raise awareness and educate the public about the positive environmental impact of electric vehicles. You can discover the MAXUS range at their adjoining stands on Madeira Drive on Saturday 01 July 2023.

"We are honoured to have FareShare Sussex and Surrey as our valued customers, and we are delighted that they have chosen the MAXUS eDeliver 9 Vans for their sustainable fleet expansion," stated Rob Semple, Brand Manager of Rivervale MAXUS. "Our long-standing partnership is based on shared values, and together, we are championing the adoption of electric vehicles to build a greener society. We look forward to joining forces with Fare Share in the London to Brighton to Paris Electric Vehicle Rally to highlight the immense potential of electric light commercial vehicles."

FareShare Sussex and Surrey's acquisition of MAXUS eDeliver 9 Vans and their participation in the London to Brighton to Paris Electric Vehicle Rally demonstrates their ongoing commitment to sustainable practices, community support, and environmental stewardship. By leading the way in the adoption of electric vehicles, FareShare Sussex and Surrey are setting a remarkable example for organisations across the region.

To explore the MAXUS vehicle range, or to try one for yourself, visit the Rivervale MAXUS Showroom on Victoria Road, Portslade or online at rivervalemaxus.co.uk

