A farm shop cafe’s bid to secure an alcohol licence is set to go before Rother councillors next week.

On Tuesday (January 31), a Rother District Council licensing panel is to hold a hearing to consider an application for a premises licence at Tibbs Farm Café in Udimore Road near Rye.

While no concerns have been raised by responsible authorities — such as Sussex Police or the council’s environmental health team — the application has seen an objection raised by a neighbour, who argues the licence would exacerbate noise pollution from the business.

The licence sought would allow the premises to serve alcohol between 9am to 11pm, seven days a week. Currently, the cafe’s opening hours are 9am to 4pm, Tuesday to Sunday.

Tibbs Farm Café in Udimore Road

It is unclear whether the business intends to extend its opening hours as a result of the new licence, but conditions attached to its original planning permission currently limit sales to no later than 6pm.

The applicants also say it is their intention to keep the business’s primary use as a cafe. As part of this, conditions on the proposed licence would mean alcohol could only be served to seated customers while food is available for sale.

Another condition would require the premises to control its noise levels — including from deliveries — in an effort to prevent disturbances to neighbours.