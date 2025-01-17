Farmstead cottages near Ashdown Forest up for auction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former farmstead arranged as three cottages in a village setting near Haywards Heath is set to go under the auctioneer’s gavel next month.

Adjoining 1, 2 & 3 Forest Farm Cottages in Lewes Road, Chelwood Gate is among 176 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It is listed with a freehold guide price of £600,000 to £650,000 at the firm’s auction which ends on Thursday 6 February.

Two of the cottages are let on regulated tenancies and produce an income of £20,820 per annum.

The third, an end-terrace three-bedroom cottage over two floors, is offered with vacant possession and is in need of updating.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “This is a unique opportunity to acquire a former farmstead arranged as three adjoining cottages and various outbuildings with the site extending to just over half an acre.

“Once works are completed on the vacant cottage it could be let to enhance the rental potential or be used for owner-occupation.

“There are several stores within the farmstead including a garage/store with loft space above and various outbuildings including a detached former dairy/cowshed and barn with adjoining parking area.

“These buildings have the potential for a variety of uses and could be extended to create additional space, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”

The entire site extends to 0.21 hectares (0.53 acres).

The properties are situated in a semi-rural location on the A275 Lewes Road, just south of the village of Chelwood Gate on the edge of Ashdown Forest.

They form part of the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and are located between Crowborough and Haywards Heath with excellent road links to all surrounding areas via the nearby A22 and A272

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/255/24/

Clive Emson Auctioneers, which has its regional office in Brighton, was recently awarded Residential Auction Service of the Year in The Negotiator Awards 2024, the Oscars of the UK’s residential agency sector.

The first auction of eight in 2025 by the firm, founded 36 years ago, concludes on 6 February, with bidding live from 4 February.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.