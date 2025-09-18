Fast growing Carpenter Box doubles Brighton office space following merger with Boormans

Leading Sussex and South East accountancy firm Carpenter Box has doubled its office space in Brighton to meet growing demand for its tax and finance services. The expansion follows the firm’s recent merger with Boormans.

The firm, which also has offices in Worthing, Crawley, Chichester, Lewes, Portsmouth and London, first opened its Brighton base on Stroudley Road two years ago. Initially home to 20 Carpenter Box and StarBox staff, the office welcomed an additional 12 colleagues and one Partner following the merger with Boormans in July. The growing team now occupies both the penthouse and lower ground floors of the building.

From its Brighton office, Carpenter Box offers a full range of services. The additional space enables the team to strengthen its support for local SMEs, broaden its advisory tax services for businesses, and enhance personal tax advice for private clients and high-net-worth individuals. The office also encompasses StarBox, the firm’s specialist brand for new media entrepreneurs.

Around 35 people are now based at the Brighton office led by Stuart Noakes, Partner & Head of Tax Services. He is supported by Matt Virgo from Boormans, Paula Nurse from the Business Services team and Mark Northam from StarBox, all of whom have recently joined the Board as Partners. Earlier this year, the office also welcomed Zelie Byrne as Tax Associate Director, to further boost its tax advisory offering.

Carpenter Box Brighton team

Stuart Noakes commented: “Brighton is a vibrant and dynamic city, and we’re excited to be expanding here. It’s home to so many great businesses and entrepreneurs and we’re delighted to be a growing part of that community.”

Carpenter Box employs over 270 Partners and staff across its seven offices and has been advising and supporting clients for over 100 years.