Feel confident this summer by reducing stubborn fat and contouring your body with CoolSculpting® Elite at Meyer Clinic, Chichester

Take advantage of Meyer Clinic’s limited offer on CoolSculpting® Elite, the world’s number one non-surgical body contouring treatment with 15% off all treatments booked during May and June 2025

CoolSculpting® Elite is the world’s number one non-surgical body contouring treatment for a reason! This FDA approved, gold standard fat freezing procedure delivers long-lasting, non-surgical fat reduction and body sculpting, proven to work on eliminating unwanted fat cells from the body through the lymphatic system, without the downtime associated with surgical procedures.

No Needles, No Surgery, No Downtime

This revolutionary ‘lunch-time’ fat removal treatment involves no needles, no surgery or downtime, targeting stubborn fat cells that can be difficult to reduce with diet and/or exercise alone.

Meyer Clinic reception

The CoolSculpting® Elite delivers precisely controlled cooling to target subcutaneous fat cells, which are frozen to minus 11 degrees. The fat cells are then naturally eliminated from the body through the lymphatic system and are gone for good. Patients will start to see results between 6-12 weeks after their treatment with progressive improvement up to 16 weeks for the full result.

With the new technology of CoolSculpting® Elite machines, patients at Meyer Clinic, Chichester are able to have multiple areas treated in half the time. CoolSculpting® Elite can treat a variety of areas of the body including the abdomen, chin, flanks, bra fat area, back, upper arms, axillary puff, knees, inner and outer thighs, male breasts and banana rolls. Post-treatment, targeted areas appear smoother, sculpted and contoured. Meyer Clinic advises between 2-3 sessions of treatment as a gold standard practice.

Book now via the website or call the clinic on 01243 771455