Residents have reacted with great support and sympathy to a statement made on Facebook by Felpham Village Post Office & Stores, Felpham Road.
The statement apologised for the inconvenience and said it was with ‘deep regret’ hours were being adjusted after Christmas.
“Due to the decreasing footfall in the village, plus raising costs and overheads, we will be introducing temporary winter hours to hopefully keep the business viable and sustainable over the quiet winter months... It is either that, or we will be gone by spring…,” the statement said.
“We will continue to aim to open the shop at 6.30am, newspapers permitting, but will be closing at 1pm, every day...
"The Post Office will be opening earlier at 8:30am and closing at 1pm Monday to Saturday…
“I will be keeping a close eye on the figures and will revert back to normal hours as soon as I viably can.”
Among many comments on the post, one said: “Your shop and post office is a huge asset to the village. Along with a handy selection of everyday cupboard essentials, and of course the services of the Post Office counter, there’s a great supply of quality cards for every occasion.”
“I am so sad to read your post and hope everyone who has read it votes with their feet and come to the shop,” one comment said. “All our Felpham traders were so amazing during lockdown we must make a similar effort and keep our jewels.”