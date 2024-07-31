Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ferring Village Market has closed for the final time, after 48 years of weekly stalls selling home made and home grown produce.

There was a good turnout at Ferring Village Hall this morning for the final market and the hall trustees gathered towards the end to honour the volunteers for all their hard work.

In a statement to all the customers, Ferring Village Market said: "It is with deep regret that we have to inform you that Ferring Village Market Ltd will close on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

"Unfortunately we have not been able to cover our costs for the last few months and than to compound the problem our treasurer had a serious stroke. Our assistant treasurer has taken up the reins but does not want to do the job indefinitely, and we have not been able to find a replacement for this complex job.

"The market is no longer viable so following a meeting with our members we decided to close. A market has been in the village for 48 years and moved to the village hall in 1980. We went independent as Ferring Village Market Ltd in 2012.

"We would like to thank all of our customers who have visited us each Wednesday through rain or shine and became our friends. We know this is a shock to you all and it will be a very sad and emotional day when we close but we hope that you understand the situation."

The weekly market started in the Old School Hall and moved to Ferring Village Hall after about four years. Today, 44 years later, the final morning proved sad and emotional.

Simon Cornish, chair of trustees at Ferring Village Hall, said: "The first market started on July 14, 1976, down at the old school, at the site where Abbeyfield is today. It was established under the WI umbrella and in those days it opened weekly from 9.30am to 11.30am.

"In February 1980, it moved to the Village Hall because the old school was closing. In December 2003, it became Ferring Country Market, moving away from the WI, and in January 2012, it became Ferring Village Market Ltd.

"Its ethos has always been home baked, home grown and home made by local people, for local people. In December 2001, a report in the Worthing Herald revealed they had sold 3,600 sausage rolls, 1,200 steak pies, 1,400 mince pies, 1,000 fruit cakes, 1,800 cheese scones and 1,370 dozen eggs that year."

More recently the market has been open for an hour on Wednesday mornings with a range of foods, fruit and vegetables, plants, jams and preserves, crafts and cards on sale.

Debbie Dilks from Ferring Downs WI said: "Although we haven't had any direct involvement in the running of the market for some years, there are still members from my WI who cook, knit and sell produce every week, alongside many of the volunteers from the community.