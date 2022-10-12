Fewer people are searching for work in Eastbourne, figures show

In Eastbourne, the claimant count for September 2022 was 2,790, down 17 per cent (3,355) compared to the year before and compared to 1,800 in September 2017. Looking at the South East overall, the employment rate for those between 16-64 is higher than the UK average – 78.2 per cent rather than the average of 75.5 per cent. The number of people unemployed is 150,000, down 48,000 on the year.

Caroline Williams, spokesperson from Eastbourne Jobcentre, says there are lots of jobs available in the hospitality industry due to Christmas coming up. She said: “With the festive season fast approaching, the hospitality industry is working with the Jobcentre Plus to fill thousands of jobs. Importantly, our dedicated online hospitality section means there is 24-hour information for jobseekers. Jobcentre work coaches are focussed on helping employers get the people they and the economy needs, regularly hosting hospitality specific recruitment events. Many even offer jobs on the spot. Our ‘Find a Job’ website, a DWP portal, signposts claimants to jobs, where 11,000 jobs alone in hospitality and catering.

“From job opportunities in Jobcentres to skills academies for people considering a new career, there’s a huge amount of help available, and our work coaches are working tirelessly to get people at any age, or career stage, into rewarding and stable employment.”

Less people are searching for work in Eastbourne, figures show (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)