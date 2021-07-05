Fifth generation estate agent celebrates 100-year milestone at Lewes High Street building

Charles Wycherley at 56 The High Street in Lewes

The Wycherley family has owned the building at 56 The High Street for a century.

Charles Wycherley, who runs Charles Wycherley Independent Estate Agents, officially moved back into the premises a year ago following a refurbishment.

He said the building still retained its original character, while benefitting from some modern touches.

“I’ve had really good feedback on the refurbishment,” he said.

It has been an ‘unbelievably busy’ 12 months for the business, as the pandemic saw a boom in people moving home.

Before starting his own venture, Charles was formerly a partner of Messrs A. Wycherley.

The Wycherley firm started in 1853 in Keere Street, Lewes.

The business dealt with Leonard and Virginia Woolf purchasing The Round House, Pipe Passage and most famously Monks House in Rodmell.

Three generations of the family are mentioned in the popular historical book ‘Mrs Dudeney’s Diary’.

In 1921, the business moved to the premises at 56 The High Street – which had formerly been a pub called The Unicorn Public house and before that The Three Pelicans.