Fifty years of loyal service by directors of Sussex family firm
Tates Garden Centres, which operates four garden centres across Sussex, are well known for colleagues with long serving history, and that ethos starts at the top with Mark Gilbert having joined the company in 1994, and Darren Clift in 2004. Within a week of each other the pair celebrated their respective milestones.
Both have had a variety of roles during their time, based mainly at the Paradise Park garden centre and attraction in Newhaven.
As Mark, from Upper Dicker, explains, he was running the Avis Road site when Darren joined the firm: “I was Darren’s first boss at Paradise Park and we have worked together for 20 years since!
“When I was offered the chance to become the company’s Commercial Director, heading up compliance and health and safety, it seemed fitting that Darren took on Paradise Park from me.”
Darren, who lives in Seaford, added he that he has had a wealth of opportunities and experiences over his two decades with the firm.
“From opening our new store Portslade 14 years ago to purchasing roles, to catering to developing our visitor attraction and creating the Paradise Park Aglow light trail, I’ve been so lucky to have the chance to gain such an arsenal of experience and meet some amazing people," he said.
Managing Director Jonathan Tate added he has enjoyed working with Mark and Darren and building the business together, stating: “It’s a credit to them that they have combined 50 years with us, and we all thank them for their loyal service.”