An actor from Kent has attended an award ceremony wearing a suit from an Eastbourne brand.

Film and TV actor Jamie Humphrey (Instagram: @jayh_official89), from Kent, has appeared in films like Swastik Sanket (2022) and Legacy (2022), and TV shows Gangs of London (2020) and Gangs of Soho (2022).

After working on a film set as a bodyguard in 2019 where he had a short conversation with Mark Wahlberg, he was inspired to follow his passion for acting. He’s just wrapped on his 30th film.

Jamie attended the National Social Media Awards on October 26 in London. He won ‘Best Up and Coming Actor Across Social Media’. A few days before the awards, Jamie got in touch with Dickies Menswear in Eastbourne’s Enterprise Shopping Centre about sponsoring him for the ceremony. He said: “We had a conversation on the Friday, on Sunday they hand-delivered it, made the right alterations, and then it was all ready for the awards on the Wednesday. They went above and beyond to satisfy their customer.

“They took a chance on me when other companies weren’t bothered. I get invited to a lot of events and when I need a suit now I’ll give them a ring. It’s nice to have an independent business backing you so I want to shine a light on them. What a brilliant company to sponsor someone they don’t know.”

Paul and Claire Wynne own the store. Paul said: “We’re a small family business and he got in touch and we wanted to help out. We got on really well straight away and he was genuine and we just got the gut feeling it would go bigger.”

As a thank you, Jamie gave Paul and Claire VIP tickets to the ceremony which coincided with their 10th wedding anniversary. Paul said: “It was a great evening – quite surreal to be surrounded by social media influencers.”

Since the awards, an ongoing relationship has formed between Jamie and Dickies. Jamie is always praising the company on social media too.

Paul said: “We’ve done things like this before where we’re promised all sorts on social media publicity afterwards but it never comes off. With Jamie it has – he’s put us in touch with people and shared us a lot, it makes me want to work with him more. It’s great to be praised.”

Jamie said: “I’ve done them good and they’ve done me good. They deserve recognition.”

