Final push for public's votes for Horsham to be crowned top town for business in the UK

Public voting closeson Sunday (April 17) and Leader of Horsham District Council and Cabinet Member for Economic Development Jonathan Chowen and Cabinet Member for Horsham Town Christian Mitchell visited leading software company Creative Assembly’s offices on North Street, Horsham to hear from their team.

Horsham has been shortlisted in a national awards scheme as one of the top UK towns for small business development. All you need to do now is cast your vote to support Horsham and the District.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK’s TopTowns awards scheme is being run by Enterprise Nation, the small business network and business support provider has teamed up with Dell Technologies, in partnership with Intel, to run a nationwide competition to find the UK’s top towns for business. The initiative aims to shine a spotlight on the UK’s towns and cities that successfully nurture entrepreneurial spirit in order to make a lasting impact on local communities and the economy.

Councilor Christian Mitchell and Councillor Jonathan Chowen with members from Creative ASsembly

Councillor Chowen said: “Meeting staff of Creative Assembly today just reinforced why Horsham and our District is so fantastic for business. And it’s not just our physical structures that we have - it’s local leadership with our pro-active council that supports start-ups and entrepreneurs.”

Councillor Mitchell has said Horsham is the envy of pretty much every other district in the South East.

He added: “To have been shortlisted with only two other towns in England is a major achievement. Creative Assembly, like so many businesses in Horsham find that our connectivity including broadband, phone signal and transport links are important factors for them. But our food markets and welcoming leisure and retail offering makes Horsham a great place not only to live but to work. To vote for Horsham, go to https://www.enterprisenation.com/dell-top-town/vote/ to ensure that Horsham is crowned the top business town in the UK.”