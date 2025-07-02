Final unit now let at Chichester Trade Centre

Flude Property Consultants, acting alongside joint agents SHW, has successfully completed the letting of Unit 11 at Chichester Trade Centre. The latest transaction marks a significant milestone, with the estate now fully let for the first time in over three years.

The most recent lettings include Heating & Plumbing Supplies expanding their footprint on the estate, while Team Frames and Chichester Food Bank have also taken space, adding to the centre's diverse tenant mix.

This latest letting, coordinated by SHW, follows three successful transactions managed by Flude, demonstrating the ongoing demand for high-quality trade counter accommodation in Chichester.

Chichester Trade Centre is now home to a strong roster of occupiers, including YESSS Electrical, Euro Car Parts, Strukta and Halfords.