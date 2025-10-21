Finalists revealed in 2025 Chichester & District Business Awards

Chichester Festival Theatre by S Robards SR2112202

The finalists in the 2025 Chichester & District Business Awards have been announced.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards celebrate the diverse businesses we have in our district, from the city to the coast and north into the South Downs.

These prestigious awards recognise and reward a cross section of businesses and the vital role they sector play in the economic success of the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Partnered with Chichester District Council and Chichester Bid, the awards night will bring together guests from the community to celebrate those that are excelling in 10 category awards.

Chichester District Business Awards 2025

Guests will enjoy a welcome drink, canapes, and of course the awards themselves, on November 3 at Chichester Festival Theatre. with a keynote speech from Justin Audibert, the Artistic Director of Chichester Festival Theatre.

Tickets are limited to two for each business shortlisted due to the venue capacity.

Councillor Harsha Desai, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Licensing, Communications and Events at Chichester District Council, says: “We’re delighted to support the new Chichester & District Business Awards, which are dedicated exclusively to celebrating the achievements of our district’s vibrant business community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Chichester District is home to a broad range of diverse and innovative businesses, and these awards offer a fantastic opportunity to recognise their hard work, success, and the significant contributions they make to our local economy.

Partner Chichester BID

"As a council, we have been actively supporting businesses on their sustainability journey — through funding and free expert advice — and so we’re especially pleased to see award categories that highlight the proactive steps local businesses are taking to reduce their carbon emissions and promote environmental responsibility.

“We look forward to celebrating the remarkable achievements of our local businesses and continuing to support their growth and sustainability.”

Chichester BID: said: “Chichester BID is proud to be a partner for these prestigious awards, helping to shape both the categories and the format to ensure they genuinely reflect the breadth and depth of our business community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From independent retailers and hospitality venues to creative enterprises and professional services, these awards shine a light on the hard work, resilience and innovation that drive our local economy.

Awards partner Chichester District Council

“It’s especially rewarding to be part of something that recognises real impact - celebrating the people and businesses who go above and beyond to support jobs, contribute to our community and help Chichester thrive."

For sponsorship enquiries please contact Liz Wiffin, Key Accounts Manager, 07808 730980

For all other enquiries please contact Linda Pritchard, Event Manager, 07837308942

Finalists

Business Community Contribution Award

Fandango Digital Guardian Angel Carers S FABS

Professional Services Business of the Year

Blue Spire Ltd Novium Architects Website Success

Small Independent Business of the Year

ADF Milking Ltd Stephen Lawrence Menswear Winter's Moon

Large Independent Business of the Year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blue Spire Limited Cowdray Farm Shop Ltd Joanna's Boutique Tearoom

Start Up / New Business of the Year

Chichester Cavavin Pallant Surveyors Limited The Ghost at the Feast

Tourism, Hospitality or Retail Business of the Year

Tinwood Estate Ltd The Wittering Group Ltd The Ghost at the Feast

Sustainable Initiative of the Year

Fandango Digital Secret Linen Store The Ecology Co-op

Innovation Project of the Year

The Care Pod The Summer Berry Company Ultimate Sports Engineering Ltd

Best Customer Service Initiative

Blue Spire Limited Chichester Hearing Care Centre Creations Hair Salon

Q Hair and Beauty

Sustainable Business of the Year

Q Hair and Beauty SmoothEdge The Barn