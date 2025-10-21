Finalists revealed in 2025 Chichester & District Business Awards
The awards celebrate the diverse businesses we have in our district, from the city to the coast and north into the South Downs.
These prestigious awards recognise and reward a cross section of businesses and the vital role they sector play in the economic success of the region.
Partnered with Chichester District Council and Chichester Bid, the awards night will bring together guests from the community to celebrate those that are excelling in 10 category awards.
Guests will enjoy a welcome drink, canapes, and of course the awards themselves, on November 3 at Chichester Festival Theatre. with a keynote speech from Justin Audibert, the Artistic Director of Chichester Festival Theatre.
Tickets are limited to two for each business shortlisted due to the venue capacity.
Councillor Harsha Desai, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Licensing, Communications and Events at Chichester District Council, says: “We’re delighted to support the new Chichester & District Business Awards, which are dedicated exclusively to celebrating the achievements of our district’s vibrant business community.
“The Chichester District is home to a broad range of diverse and innovative businesses, and these awards offer a fantastic opportunity to recognise their hard work, success, and the significant contributions they make to our local economy.
"As a council, we have been actively supporting businesses on their sustainability journey — through funding and free expert advice — and so we’re especially pleased to see award categories that highlight the proactive steps local businesses are taking to reduce their carbon emissions and promote environmental responsibility.
“We look forward to celebrating the remarkable achievements of our local businesses and continuing to support their growth and sustainability.”
Chichester BID: said: “Chichester BID is proud to be a partner for these prestigious awards, helping to shape both the categories and the format to ensure they genuinely reflect the breadth and depth of our business community.
"From independent retailers and hospitality venues to creative enterprises and professional services, these awards shine a light on the hard work, resilience and innovation that drive our local economy.
“It’s especially rewarding to be part of something that recognises real impact - celebrating the people and businesses who go above and beyond to support jobs, contribute to our community and help Chichester thrive."
For sponsorship enquiries please contact Liz Wiffin, Key Accounts Manager, 07808 730980
For all other enquiries please contact Linda Pritchard, Event Manager, 07837308942
Finalists
Business Community Contribution Award
Fandango Digital Guardian Angel Carers S FABS
Professional Services Business of the Year
Blue Spire Ltd Novium Architects Website Success
Small Independent Business of the Year
ADF Milking Ltd Stephen Lawrence Menswear Winter's Moon
Large Independent Business of the Year
Blue Spire Limited Cowdray Farm Shop Ltd Joanna's Boutique Tearoom
Start Up / New Business of the Year
Chichester Cavavin Pallant Surveyors Limited The Ghost at the Feast
Tourism, Hospitality or Retail Business of the Year
Tinwood Estate Ltd The Wittering Group Ltd The Ghost at the Feast
Sustainable Initiative of the Year
Fandango Digital Secret Linen Store The Ecology Co-op
Innovation Project of the Year
The Care Pod The Summer Berry Company Ultimate Sports Engineering Ltd
Best Customer Service Initiative
Blue Spire Limited Chichester Hearing Care Centre Creations Hair Salon
Q Hair and Beauty
Sustainable Business of the Year
Q Hair and Beauty SmoothEdge The Barn