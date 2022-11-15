A competition for children in Hailsham will be launching next month.

Children are being invited to take part in the ‘Find the Elf’ competition from December 1-9. Several elf characters will be hiding out in various shops and businesses around Hailsham town centre from and the challenge is to spot all of them for the chance to win great prizes.

Elf-hunters can collect a free entry form from any of the participating businesses (located in Hailsham High Street, George Street and St Mary's Walk), as well as from the Town Council Offices in Market Street. 'Elf Surveillance' posters will be displayed on the windows of participating outlets, providing a clue as to where the elf characters might be hiding. The aim will be to find all elf characters and write their names correctly on the entry form against the shop/business in which they are found.

When all the elves have been found, competition entrants will need to provide their details at the end of the entry form and post in the designated 'Elf Post Box' at the Town Council Offices by December 9. The post box will then be moved to the Hailsham Farmers' Market Christmas event taking place at the Livestock Market site in Market Street. All correct entry forms posted by 1pm on December 10 at the Cattle Market site will be entered into a prize draw. Winners will be selected and prizes given out the following week.

‘Find the Elf’ competition prepares to launch in Hailsham (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Deputy town clerk and business enterprise manager Mickey Caira said: "This fun competition for children has been introduced this year as a means of generating an enthusiastic Christmas spirit within the town. Christmas is such a special time for children, and we hope they enjoy taking part in this fun activity. It’s also great fun for parents and local businesses and we'll once again be developing a wonderful Christmas atmosphere throughout the whole town via our Christmas Market event held in partnership with Hailsham Farmers' Market.