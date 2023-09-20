Finishing supervisor Trevor celebrates 25 years of service at Focus SB
Trevor recounts his Focus SB journey: “I first started work in Focus SB’s current location as a 16 year old when the company was in its previous guise of Sussex Brassware. After approximately 10 years I left to pursue other avenues but was soon tempted back to rejoin old friends in a new location in Hailsham under the name of Focus.
“It was with some relief that after rapid growth we found ourselves back in the original building in Hastings. The commute to Hailsham, although often full of laughter, did become quite tedious!“The finishing department at Focus SB has implemented some modern technology in recent years in the form of our robotic polishing cell and automatic lacquer plant but still remains very much a manual, highly skilled area. We are very lucky to have a team of young, enthusiastic finishers to supplement the more mature members like myself!
“I have a keen interest in hiking, particularly mountainous regions and last year trekked around the foothills of Mont Blanc in France, Italy and Switzerland. I have also completed the West Highland Way in Scotland and have ambitions to walk other long distance trails. I also enjoy trail running and general fitness and I am often accompanied on my runs by my enthusiastic cocker spaniel Woody. For my 25 years service I received a voucher for an activity holiday company which I intend to put towards a hiking trip in either Austria, Bavaria or Slovenia. I would like to thank Gary and all of Focus SB for this opportunity!”
Gary says: “As an SME we’re proud of our track record of building such a dedicated and loyal workforce and it is with some pride that we celebrate this fact. On behalf of colleagues, friends and customers I’m pleased to congratulate Trevor and thank him for all his hard work over the past 25 years as a valued member of our team! We all wish him a wonderful holiday and a well earned break. In a workforce of 63 employees, Trevor is the tenth employee to hit 25 years service. Between them they have 312 years of experience! That is testament to the family feel at Focus SB.”