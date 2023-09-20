Finishing supervisor Trevor celebrates 25 years of service at Focus SB

Trevor Saunders, Focus SB's finishing supervisor has reached 25 years of service this week! To mark Trevor’s achievement and thank him for his service at the premium electrical accessories manufacturer in St Leonards on Sea, Focus SB's MD Gary Stevens is delighted to congratulate him in person and present Trevor with holiday vouchers to go towards a walking trip.

Trevor recounts his Focus SB journey: “I first started work in Focus SB’s current location as a 16 year old when the company was in its previous guise of Sussex Brassware. After approximately 10 years I left to pursue other avenues but was soon tempted back to rejoin old friends in a new location in Hailsham under the name of Focus.

“It was with some relief that after rapid growth we found ourselves back in the original building in Hastings. The commute to Hailsham, although often full of laughter, did become quite tedious!“The finishing department at Focus SB has implemented some modern technology in recent years in the form of our robotic polishing cell and automatic lacquer plant but still remains very much a manual, highly skilled area. We are very lucky to have a team of young, enthusiastic finishers to supplement the more mature members like myself!

“I have a keen interest in hiking, particularly mountainous regions and last year trekked around the foothills of Mont Blanc in France, Italy and Switzerland. I have also completed the West Highland Way in Scotland and have ambitions to walk other long distance trails. I also enjoy trail running and general fitness and I am often accompanied on my runs by my enthusiastic cocker spaniel Woody. For my 25 years service I received a voucher for an activity holiday company which I intend to put towards a hiking trip in either Austria, Bavaria or Slovenia. I would like to thank Gary and all of Focus SB for this opportunity!”

Trevor Saunders (left) is congratulated on his 25 years of service by Focus SB's MD Gary Stevens