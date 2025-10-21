Firefighter’s journey to pain-free life: Lee’s inspirational recovery from knee pain at The Montefiore Hospital

For over two decades, Lee Burridge, 48, from Brighton, dedicated his life to the fire service, facing the challenges that came with the job. Yet, the physical demands began to take their toll, particularly on his right knee.

Years of climbing ladders and navigating precarious situations had worn it down. "Being in the fire service and playing sports really exacerbated the condition," Lee recalls. "My knee was so painful, I couldn't even put weight on it."

After leaving the fire service, Lee found himself in a daily battle with knee pain, which turned even the simplest task, like walking through London, into a daunting challenge.

"I would have to sit down on the side of the road because the pain was unbearable," he admits, highlighting how the knee sometimes felt like it might give way entirely.

Lee Burridge enjoying a round of golf following his successful partial knee replacement at The Montefiore Hospital.

In his search for relief, Lee explored various physiotherapies but realised he needed a more definitive solution. That's when he turned to Spire Montefiore Hospital and met with Mr. Sandeep Chauhan, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, renowned for his expertise and leading number of Mako robotic surgeries performed in the South East.

The diagnosis was clear: “He looked at the MRI scan, and you could see that it was very worn down, almost bone on bone”.

Lee needed a partial knee replacement. "I knew I was in good hands," Lee says about his decision to trust Mr. Chauhan and the advanced technology offered at The Montefiore Hospital.

Using the latest robotic-assisted surgery, the Mako system, Mr. Chauhan performed a successful partial knee replacement. Lee was particularly impressed by the precision of the procedure: "The margins of error with the robotic technology are so tiny; it offers great success."

Since the operation, Lee's life has transformed. "I can now climb stairs unaided, play golf on Brighton's hilly course, and even joined a gym," he shares with a sense of renewed freedom. Lee has lost a stone and a half in weight since January, testament to his newfound ability to stay active without pain.

The daily worry and psychological strain that once clouded his days have vanished. "I don’t have this daily battle anymore," he expresses with relief. "I can enjoy life without thinking about my knee giving out."

Rachel Dixon, Hospital Managing Director at The Montefiore Hospital said “The Montefiore Hospital’s purpose is to make a positive difference to people’s lives through outstanding, personalised care and I am delighted that Lee benefitted from the expert clinical care available to him locally.

"We are delighted to hear that Lee is now able to achieve all the activities he loves and proud to have been part of Lee’s inspiring recovery,”