Londis, which will operate from 104-106 Seaside, the former site of The Pastry Shop, opened its doors on Friday May 10.
These concept stores aim to ‘provide a more modern and appealing shopping experience while maintaining the convenience and accessibility that customers expect from neighbourhood convenience store.’
A spokesperson for Londis said: "Eastbourne, brace yourselves for the ultimate retail revolution.
“Our groundbreaking Londis concept store has arrived, bringing you the finest in convenience shopping.
"Discover our exclusive beer cave, chill with Costa ice-cold delights, sip on bubble tea bliss, indulge in Skwishee slush, treat yourself to freshly baked goodies, Dunkin’ Donuts, and a whole lot more.
“Join us as we redefine convenience in Eastbourne.”
The store in Seasie will operate seven days a week and will offer a variety of fresh produce and products for customers to purchase.
