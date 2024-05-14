Londis, which will operate from 104-106 Seaside, the former site of The Pastry Shop, opened its doors on Friday May 10.

These concept stores aim to ‘provide a more modern and appealing shopping experience while maintaining the convenience and accessibility that customers expect from neighbourhood convenience store.’

A spokesperson for Londis said: "Eastbourne, brace yourselves for the ultimate retail revolution.

“Our groundbreaking Londis concept store has arrived, bringing you the finest in convenience shopping.

"Discover our exclusive beer cave, chill with Costa ice-cold delights, sip on bubble tea bliss, indulge in Skwishee slush, treat yourself to freshly baked goodies, Dunkin’ Donuts, and a whole lot more.

“Join us as we redefine convenience in Eastbourne.”

The store in Seasie will operate seven days a week and will offer a variety of fresh produce and products for customers to purchase.

1 . First Londis ‘concept store’ in Sussex opens in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) First Londis ‘concept store’ in Sussex opens in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

