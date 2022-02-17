Arundel to welcome first ever pop-up coworking event for local business owners and networkers

While the pandemic has made it a reality for many, working from home can be lonely, isolating and sometimes unproductive.

From 9am to 1pm, Arundel' s first pop-up coworking event will welcome local business owners and networkers to 'boost everyone's creative focus and productivity'.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Currently, people need to travel to Chichester or Worthing to find a coworking space, so the event is a chance for Arundel locals to tap into the 'huge benefits' of coworking.

Arundel's first-ever pop-up networking event is set to take place in March.

Amanda Kerin, the business coach behind the event, said: There is so much incredible talent living in and around Arundel.

"You never know who you might meet! What future opportunities and collaborations will you find?

"If you are prone to procrastination, this is the event for you. One of my clients describes coworking as: ‘a magnet for my bum to stay on the chair’”.

Coworking spaces are becoming increasingly popular. In the last 10 years, the industry has seen rapid growth, and with more people now working from home that is expected to continue.