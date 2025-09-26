First outing for Basepoint and Crowborough Connections Business Fair

The event was formally opened by Councillor Natalie Writtle, Mayor of Crowborough, who praised the initiative and spoke about the importance of providing platforms that encourage local business growth and community partnerships.

Guest speakers included Chris Murphy, The Speaking Mentor, who shared expert guidance on effective communication and presentation, and Chris Lyle from Let’s Do Business, who offered valuable insights into business development and the support available for growing enterprises.

The fair was hosted in the professional setting in Basepoint Crowborough, led by the Centre Team, Community Manager Gill Evaroa and Assistant Community Manager Josh Matthews, who worked closely with Crowborough Connections to deliver the inaugural event.

Gill, Community Manager at Basepoint Crowborough, commented: “It was a wonderful event with an incredibly friendly feel. The turnout and energy in the room showed just how strong the local business community is here in Crowborough.”

Zoe Britton of Arracan Group - Coordinator of Crowborough Connections Business Networking Group added: “The conversations were flowing, networking and relationship building in the fantastic setting of Basepoint Crowborough, the speakers were incredible. Thank you to everyone who had an exhibition stand, to those who attended and supported the team with this incredible first event. I am incredibly proud to have been part of an amazing team”

The Business Fair provided a valuable opportunity for attendees and local businesses to make new connections, exchange ideas, and strengthen relationships within the local economy. Organisers confirmed the success of this first collaboration has laid the foundation for similar events in the future, giving Crowborough’s businesses a regular space to come together and grow.

