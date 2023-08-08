First STS Tyre Pros customer opens new Hastings centre

Monday August 7 saw the opening of the new STS Tyre Pros centre as the team opened the doors of its new location on London Road, St Leonards for the first time. The automotive service and repair company has made a significant investment in the site and the new centre’s first customer, Pete Rich, an air conditioning and heating engineer from St Leonards, joined manager Andy Saville and the team in cutting the ribbon to mark the event.

The new centre is conveniently located on London Road and has been opened after the company closed its previous location on Norman Road in St Leonards. Tyres are the company’s specialism, but the centre will also provide a range of products and services including brakes, wheel alignment, servicing and air conditioning recharges. The centre is able to service electric vehicles, supporting those Hastings and St Leonards drivers who have made the switch away from petrol or diesel power.

Andy Saville, manager of Tyre Pros Hastings, has been with the company for over 20 years, and like his long standing colleagues Mark Adams and Vincent Hawke, has moved from the old centre to continue serving the town’s motorists. Saville said: “This is a great new centre in a good location and we would like to thank Pete for joining us to cut the ribbon. Pete is a long standing customer and we were delighted to welcome him and his van to our new location. Although the building itself is not new, it has been fully refurbished throughout and kitted out with the very latest available equipment, enabling us to support drivers with whatever they need.”

The company moved location to help meet growing demand for its services, and Tyre Pros is also growing its team, with an additional technician joining next month. Savile said: “We served many regular customers in our old location and we hope to continue to impress them in the new centre. Whether drivers are long standing customers or visiting us for the first time, they can be sure of receiving expert advice as we help keep them safe on the road, whatever they are driving.”