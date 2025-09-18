First wave of Sussex manufacturers geared for growth with Made Smarter

Three Sussex manufacturers are among the first in the South East to start transforming their operations with Made Smarter, just months after the launch of the £1.55m Government-backed adoption programme.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nordell, a precision injection moulding specialist based in Worthing, SI Protech, a specialist in plastic injection moulding and sustainable packaging innovation, based in Littlehampton, and Lanoguard a manufacturer of underbody rust protection products for vehicles, based in Newhaven, have completed a Made Smarter Digital Transformation Workshop to identify opportunities for technology adoption and create a bespoke roadmap for change.

Launched in April, the programme has already registered more than 300 businesses across the South East who have signed up for expert advice, leadership and skills training, student placements, and match-funded technology grants of up to £20,000 to help SMEs improve productivity, competitiveness and sustainability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of these, 75 manufacturers have either completed or scheduled a Digital Transformation Workshop, highlighting the strong pipeline of activity and the appetite among South East firms to embrace digital adoption.

Nordell

With Made Smarter’s support, this first wave of manufacturers are now pursuing a wide range of digital projects, from robotics, automation and AI to upgraded ERP systems and smarter stock management. Many are also investing in simulation tools, digital twins and online integration to improve efficiency and scale operations. Crucially, businesses are pairing technology with leadership training and workforce upskilling to build long-term resilience and sustainable growth.

Paul Mason, Managing Director at Nordell, said: “The Made Smarter initiative is enabling us to go even further by refining and accelerating how we adopt new technologies and drive improvements across the business. The Workshop gave us clarity and structure to prioritise our next steps.”

Vasco Miguel, Managing Director at SI Protech, said: “We have always been strong on product development and sustainability, but now we are focused on bringing that same level of innovation into how we operate. We want to build a smarter factory that uses digital tools to reduce waste, optimise production, and empower our people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Digital Transformation Workshop helped us break that ambition into clear, achievable steps. We are now exploring options to upgrade our ERP system, implement digital twins, and introduce AI modules into new machinery for predictive maintenance and real-time optimisation. We are also looking to make the most of Made Smarter by upskilling our team, bringing in internships and using grant funding. The workshop was a vital moment of alignment, helping us focus our efforts and move forward with confidence.”

SI Protech (UK) Ltd

Paul Mason, Managing Director at Nordell, said: “We have been investing heavily in digital and sustainable practices for several years, including automation, AI-assisted quality, data-driven planning, and energy-efficient operations. The Made Smarter initiative is enabling us to go even further by refining and accelerating how we adopt new technologies and drive improvements across the business.

“The Digital Transformation Workshop gave us the clarity and structure to prioritise our next steps. We see real potential for advancing AI integration with our ERP system, expanding machine learning applications for quality, and implementing simulation tools to test model and process improvements virtually before they go live. There are also opportunities to bring in interns to support projects, and to upskill our team as digital champions who can lead change from within. The workshop reinforced the value of investing in both people and technology to deliver long-term growth and resilience.”

Kate Carter, General Manager of Lanoguard, said: “We have grown rapidly over the past five years and knew it was time to become more digitalised, but we needed help understanding what systems would work best for our business and how we could implement them successfully.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Digital Transformation Workshop was a real turning point. It gave us a clear, honest view of our business and helped us identify where digital technology could unlock real value. We now have a clear roadmap and a much better understanding of the digital tools and support available to help us scale smarter.”

Bryan Vint, Programme Manager, Made Smarter South East

Made Smarter South East is delivered by Surrey County Council in partnership with 11 local authorities and Local Enterprise Partnerships.

Bryan Vint, Programme Manager for Made Smarter South East, said: “It is hugely encouraging to see so many beginning their transformation so soon after launch. It shows the real appetite among South East manufacturers to embrace digital technology and highlights the immediate impact Made Smarter is having. Every company is on its own journey, starting from a different point and with different ambitions, but each has found a clear path forward through the programme. Together, these firms are already showing how digital tools can reshape manufacturing, from optimising production and improving traceability to reducing waste and upskilling people, with benefits that range from higher productivity and revenues to new jobs, internships and more sustainable operations.”

“Every SME manufacturer in the South East has the potential to benefit, whether they make chocolate, electronics, precision components or furniture. Made Smarter is here to help them build confidence, take the right next steps and unlock growth.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To inspire more businesses to take the first step, Made Smarter South East will host a free webinar on National Manufacturing Day, Thursday 25 September, from 12.30 to 1.15pm. The session will explain how the programme works and how manufacturers can benefit from expert support, funding and skills development.