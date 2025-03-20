Five houses could be built in Peacehaven if demolition plan gets go-ahead

A company is hoping to demolish a property in Peacehaven to build five new houses.

Woodhart Construction has applied to Lewes District Council, via its agent PMR Architecture, to build at 4 Telscombe Road.

There are currently only two car parking spaces at the site but Woodhart Construction wants to increase this to 15 spaces while creating ten cycle spaces as well.

People can see the application at planningpa.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/online-applications (reference LW/25/0105).

Woodhart Construction has applied to build five houses on a site at Telscombe Road, Peacehaven. Photo: Google Street View

The design and access statement said the new-build dwellings would have four bedrooms with associated garages and landscaping.

It said: “The site itself currently hosts one residential dwelling with large grounds to the north and east forming the whole site.”

The statement said the proposed dwellings have been designed carefully from an analysis of the local area, as well as Peacehaven and Telscombe design codes, to make sure they ‘respond to the local context’. Building material will be brick that has been drawn from the area.

It statement also said the development boundary ensures ‘a large portion’ of the overall site will be provided as a natural area. It said: “The undeveloped area will be assessed and enhanced to ensure any existing wildlife is preserved and further wildlife encouraged.” Each dwelling is set to have front and rear gardens too, which will be provided with wildlife ‘highways’ so they can integrate into the natural spaces around the site.

It continued: “The new dwellings will provide contemporary homes suitable for a families. There will be an array of modern future adaptable features that will ensure the building can be used over a number of years. The dwellings will provide high quality internal environments with considered layouts that mix uses for various different needs. All elements like waste collection, parking, cycle storage and maintenance considerations have all be in designed into the scheme to provide a well considered new neighbourhood.”

The statement’s summary said: “This application demonstrates that the proposed development complies with the aims of sustainable development and would deliver five windfall houses to help boost the local supply of housing. The proposal would deliver five modestly sized houses, within the planning boundary and provide a good level of amenity for future occupants.”