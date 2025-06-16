Five of the best pubs in Mid Sussex, according to our readers – in photos

We asked our readers what their favourite pubs are in the area and so far we’ve had five suggestions for places to go in the district.
If you have any inns you’d like to recommend, let us know in the comments.
1. Royal Oak Pub
The Royal Oak Pub can be found in Poynings Road, Poynings. It has a rating of 4.2 out of five stars from 937 Google reviews and is a country pub at the foot of the South Downs and Devil's Dyke. Photo: Google Street View
2. The Red Lion
The Red Lion is at 60 High Street in Lindfield and has a 4.4 out of five rating from 612 Google reviews. It offers a wide selection of dishes on a fixed price lunch and dinner menu, as well as buffet choices, a kids menu, vegetarian and vegan options and Sunday specials. Photo: Google Street View
3. The Bent Arms
The Bent Arms is at 8 High Street, Lindfield. It is a traditional country pub food is freshly prepared on the premises every day. It has a 4.5 out of five rating from 779 Google reviews. Photo: Google Street View
4. The Bolney Stage
The Bolney Stage is in London Road, Bolney. It is a traditional pub restaurant serving fresh food, cask ales and wine. The pub also has a 4.6 out of five rating from 1,671 Google reviews. Photo: Google Street View