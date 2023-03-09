Five warehouses the size of 13 football pitches could be coming to Polegate

Land north of Polegate could be welcoming five warehouses if plans are given the go ahead.

Back in September 2022 a scoping opinion report was submitted to Wealden District Council. This is when someone who proposes to make a planning application can ask the planning inspectorate to state its opinion as to the scope and level of detail of the information to be provided in the Environment Statement.

Now the developers have submitted an outline planning application following community consultations, pre-application discussions, and a public exhibition.

The agricultural land north of Polegate would become home to five warehouses covering 84,100 square metres - this is the equivalent of 13 football pitches. There’s also 2,790 square metres of office space proposed. The site will also allow parking for 889 cars, 292 HGVs, 400 light good vehicles, and 49 disability spaces.

Plans say it is a B8 development which means suitable in areas of industrial and commercial activity.

These plans also reveal vehicular access is proposed from the A22 in the form of a signalised junction. The Bay Tree Lane access would be a ‘secondary/emergency’ access route.

Plans say: “The proposed development has been through an iterative design progress to reduce the potential environmental effects to the lowest practical level, and enhance the potential benefits of the scheme.

“This will make a significant long-term positive contribution to the Wealden and adjoining economies, as well as supporting one of the fastest growing sectors of the national economy.”

