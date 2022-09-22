Five warehouses the size of 17 football pitches could be coming to Polegate

A scoping opinion report has been submitted to Wealden District Council for this development. This is when someone who proposes to make a planning application can ask the planning inspectorate to state its opinion as to the scope and level of detail of the information to be provided in the Environment Statement. A full planning application will be submitted in the future.

This proposal is for 46.9 hectares of land north of Polegate which is currently used for agriculture to be used for five industrial/commercial units. Each unit would also have associated landscaping, highways, and infrastructure work. All units have a main warehouse as well as space for offices. The total warehouse space comes to 94,200 square metres - this is the equivalent to 17.6 football pitches.

The full scoping request document can be read on the Wealden District Council website (reference: WD/2022/6505/SCO).