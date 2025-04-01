Flagship training centre for people with learning disabilities - Team Domenica secures landmark Brighton location

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Team Domenica is proud to announce the acquisition of Pavilion Buildings, a prominent site in central Brighton that will become the charity’s new home. Situated next to the iconic Brighton Pavilion, this new facility represents a significant milestone in Team Domenica’s mission to help people with learning disabilities gain paid employment and thrive in life.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Why this move matters

Since its founding in 2016, Team Domenica has worked tirelessly to create opportunities for young people with learning disabilities enabling them to access education, develop skills, and secure meaningful employment. The organisation’s outcomes speak for themselves, with over 80% of its candidates moving into paid employment—an achievement that far exceeds the national average of 4.7%.

This new central hub will allow Team Domenica to enhance its unique programmes for the young people they support – known as candidates; combining education, employment training, and on-going support. Importantly, this new location will provide a powerful platform to showcase the capabilities of its candidates to wider society. By operating a high-standard café and bar in such a visible and accessible location, the charity aims to inspire members of the public and local businesses to rethink what people with learning disabilities can achieve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2-3 Pavilion Buildings - the premises acquired by Team Domenica

"This spectacular and historic building will put Team Domenica - and our candidates - at the very heart of Brighton. It will become a beacon of hope and opportunity for people with learning disabilities, showing the world what they can achieve when given the right support, respect, and belief. With this new home, we will change lives and, in doing so, change perceptions for the better." – Rosa Monckton MBE

Key features of the new premises include:

Enhanced education facilities, including sensory and therapeutic spaces, private mentoring rooms, and full-sized classrooms, ensuring candidates receive the tailored support they need to thrive.

Dedicated spaces for creative and social enrichment activities, such as pottery, yoga, and community events, designed to foster confidence and connection

A café-bar where candidates will receive hands-on hospitality training in a professional setting, giving them vital experience and visibility in a high-footfall area.

A landmark moment for local charity Team Domenica

The project is a response to growing demand for Team Domenica’s services and the pressing need to address the underrepresentation of people with learning disabilities in the workforce. By demonstrating the remarkable contributions that its candidates can make, Team Domenica hopes to drive a much-needed change in societal attitudes.

This achievement has been made possible thanks to the generous support of the Sigrid Rausing Trust, MariaMarina Foundation and other dedicated partners. Their contributions have helped bring this vision closer to reality, and Team Domenica extends its heartfelt gratitude to all those who believe in its mission.

The charity is now focused on transforming the building into a centre of excellence for education, training, and community engagement. The new facility is set to open in stages from late 2025, and Team Domenica looks forward to welcoming the public to see first-hand the incredible achievements of its candidates.