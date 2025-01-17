Flats near Brighton seafront up for auction as an investment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five studio flats generating nearly £47,000 in rent per annum near Brighton seafront are coming up for auction next month as an investment opportunity.

Flats 2, 4, 5, 6 & 7 at 21 Burlington Street are among 176 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

They are listed as one lot, with a leasehold guide price of £430,000 to £450,000 at the firm’s auction which ends on Thursday 6 February.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “These flats, just off Kemp Town seafront, are currently let at £46,848 per annum and ideal for continued investment.

“The five studio flats are arranged over the first, second and third floors of two adjoining Regency properties, situated just yards from the beach.

“These flats are offered for sale with contemporary fixtures and fittings in good decorative order throughout and each is let on an assured shorthold tenancy agreement generating between £736 and £850 in rent per calendar month.”

Situated on the west side of the street, located between St George’s Road and Marine Parade, the property is within easy access of comprehensive local shopping facilities and amenities of Kemp Town.

The city centre, with its range of bars, restaurants and mainline station is easily accessible, with excellent road links via the nearby A259 linking all coastal towns.

Tenure for all the flats is a 125-year lease from September 2010 at a current ground rent of £200 per annum each.

Also in Brighton, a balcony flat with views but in need of updating at 57 Embassy Court in Kings Road, is being offered with a leasehold guide price of £140,000 to £150,000 and vacant possession.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “Such properties are rarely available. This one-bedroom balcony flat forms part of the fifth floor of an iconic 1930s landmark building situated directly on Brighton seafront.

“It is in need of updating but has panoramic view over the seafront and surrounding city centre. It has a gas heating system via radiators.”

The flat is located on the west side of the building situated on the Brighton and Hove borders, with direct access to the seafront with its leisure facilities.

The city centre with its comprehensive shopping facilities and amenities including mainline railway station, is within easy access with excellent road links to Gatwick, London and surrounding coastal towns via the A259 and nearby A23.

Tenure is 953 years remaining on the original 999-year lease and a share of the freehold.

Joint agent is Oakfield Residential.

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/255/87/

A building plot with planning consent for three flats west of 94-96 Lewes Road in Brighton city centre is offered for £130,000 to £140,000 freehold.

Richard added: “This is a rare opportunity to acquire an irregular shaped building plot in the heart of the city centre just off the Lewes Road.

“The plot has consent for a new build development of contemporary design over three floors comprising two two-bedroom flats on lower ground and ground floor and a one-bedroom flat on the first floor.”

The plot is located on the Vogue Gyratory just off the Lewes Road close to comprehensive local shopping facilities and amenities with the city centre situated just over a mile away to the south. There are excellent road links to Lewes, Gatwick and all surrounding areas by the nearby A27.

Clive Emson Auctioneers, which has its regional office in Brighton, was recently awarded Residential Auction Service of the Year in The Negotiator Awards 2024, the Oscars of the UK’s residential agency sector.

The first auction of eight in 2025 by the firm, founded 36 years ago, concludes on 6 February, with bidding live from 4 February.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.