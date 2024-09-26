Focus Group's 4th Annual Golf Day in aid of Focus Foundation raises £42,000 for grassroots charities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Friday, 20th September 2024, Focus Group’s 4th Annual Golf Day took place in splendid sunshine at East Sussex National Golf Resort, amassing an impressive £42,000 for Focus Foundation.

Former Arsenal footballer, pundit, and mental health advocate Paul Merson, joined as guest speaker, along with Rachel Swann from Grassroots Suicide Prevention plus Alice Caldecott and Sam Webster from Team Domenica. Both grassroots charities were previous beneficiaries of the Foundation and shared their invaluable insights and experience with attendees.

Alice Caldecott, Fundraising Manager, Team Domenica commented: We were truly blown away by the generosity in the room, which means over a years’ worth of café training for two young people with learning disabilities has been paid for, supporting their initial steps into employment. A real highlight of a fabulous evening - along with meeting a footballing legend!

Over 80 guests enjoyed a round of golf in the beautiful surroundings, reflecting the Foundation’s commitment to ‘Connecting Communities and Changing Lives’. This annual gathering unites members of the UK business community in support of Focus Foundation’s impactful work.

Chris & Elaine Goodman, Co-Founders & Trustees, Focus Foundation with Paul Merson

Capturing the event on camera was a member of the Creative Collective from the Shoreham-based charity, Esteem. With the support of a grant from Focus Foundation, young adults at Esteem built a creative suite from the ground up, providing them with an incredible space to develop their creative skills and networks.

Chris Goodman, Co-founder and Trustee of Focus Foundation, expressed his gratitude: “This event has become a key fixture in our fundraising calendar, and this year’s golf day was exceptional. A big thank you to all our sponsors and generous supporters. With numerous grant applications awaiting approval, these funds will make an immediate impact on changing many lives in the community.”

In 2024, Focus Foundation proudly celebrated a significant milestone: the award of over £500,000 in grants across the UK since its inception in 2021. This achievement marks a pivotal moment in the Foundation's journey, highlighting its unwavering commitment to supporting grassroots charities and making a tangible difference in communities throughout the country.

Since its launch, Focus Foundation has worked tirelessly to channel funds into impactful projects, focusing on three main areas: supporting underprivileged children and young people, advancing mental health initiatives and funding local charitable community projects. The £500k in grants reflects not only the Foundation's dedication but also the generosity and support of its donors, sponsors, and partners.

For more information, please contact [email protected].