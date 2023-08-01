Focus SB opens its doors for National Manufacturing Day

Gary Stevens Managing Director Focus SB, who started his career as an apprentice

Recent King's Award for Enterprise for International Trade winner in St Leonards on Sea, Focus SB is reaching out to the local community by throwing open its doors and offering a guided tour and presentation as part of Make UK's National Manufacturing Week on September 28.

Offering successful apprenticeships and graduate training programmes, Gary Stevens, Managing Director says: “I have been in manufacturing for over 40 years and started life as a technical apprentice. The future of any industry is the people and skills that underpin it and that is no more a true fact than in manufacturing and whilst there is still a requirement for the old traditional craftsman skills in manufacturing, there is a growing demand for people with IT skills, skills in robotics and AI, design and creative skills, sales and marketing skills, HR, accountancy and administrative skills.”

Jo Cloute, HR & Customer Aftercare Manager, who volunteers as an Enterprise Adviser at a local school contributing to mock interviews events, shining a light on the many varied opportunities a career in manufacturing has to offer says: "At Focus SB we believe that with the right support, investment and training, anyone can achieve great things! We're looking forward to welcoming the local community to showcase what we do and talk about the kinds of careers we can offer."

Gary Stevens MD gives Make UK visitors a factory tour.