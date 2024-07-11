Focus SB will open up to St Leonards community on Make UK’s National Manufacturing Day

Rye based RX Architects visit Focus SB's main factory

St Leonards on Sea premium electrical accessories manufacturer will open up to its local community as part of Make UK’s National Manufacturing Day celebrations on 26 September 2024.See first-hand the potential careers and jobs on offer with a ‘through the keyhole’ tour of the business.

Focus SB will open up to schools, colleges and the local community on National Manufacturing Day to showcase first-hand the amazing careers that are available in Britain’s manufacturing sector.

During the day the company will put on a series of tours and presentations, designed to demonstrate what manufacturing is really about. Staff teams will be on hand to speak about what inspired them to take up a career in the sector and the opportunities that they have had to progress and train further.

The day is open to all age groups, from school leavers to more experienced workers looking at reskilling and it will also give companies the chance to let their whole community, including customers, suppliers, local charities and organisations understand more about the businesses on their doorstep.

Focus SB has been part of the Hastings and St Leonards on Sea community, manufacturing switches and sockets for prestigious hospitality, residential, commercial and heritage interiors for more than 44 years.

Mr Gary Stevens, company MD said: “I have been in manufacturing for over 40 years and started life as a technical apprentice. The future of any industry is the people and skills that underpin it and that is no more a true fact than in manufacturing and whilst there is still a requirement for the old traditional craftsman skills in manufacturing, there is a growing demand for people with IT skills, skills in robotics and AI, design and creative skills, sales and marketing skills, HR, accountancy and administrative skills. We look forward to welcoming the public on this year's National Manufacturing Day and showcasing the variety a career in manufacturing can offer.”

Contact Mrs Jo Cloute, HR Manager to book your time slot on 26th September.