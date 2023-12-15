A cat hotel in Fontwell will be celebrating our furry friends this festive season.

Longcroft Cat Hotel in Fontwell offers a whole host of ways to personalise each kitty’s stay to suit their unique requirements and offer a comfortable and enriching experience.

At Longcroft, the hotel will be marking special occasions, and always include complimentary birthday and Christmas celebrations for our feline guests, if these dates fall during their stay with them - with goodie bags, extra cuddles, kitty pampering and mouth-watering treats.

The hotel offers a range of added extras to mark owner’s special occasions too - weddings, birthdays, engagements or anniversaries - such as Celebration Boxes, Full Feline FineBody Grooms, Pampering Ultimate Spa Days and “Posh Dinner” packages.

