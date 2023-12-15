Fontwell cat hotel to celebrate our furry friends
Longcroft Cat Hotel in Fontwell offers a whole host of ways to personalise each kitty’s stay to suit their unique requirements and offer a comfortable and enriching experience.
At Longcroft, the hotel will be marking special occasions, and always include complimentary birthday and Christmas celebrations for our feline guests, if these dates fall during their stay with them - with goodie bags, extra cuddles, kitty pampering and mouth-watering treats.
The hotel offers a range of added extras to mark owner’s special occasions too - weddings, birthdays, engagements or anniversaries - such as Celebration Boxes, Full Feline FineBody Grooms, Pampering Ultimate Spa Days and “Posh Dinner” packages.
Longcroft also has lots of ways to reward the special pussycats that stay. All Inclusive guests receive plenty of additional human time and individual one on one care. This is important and particularly valuable for first-time guests that have never stayed away from home before.