Food producer founded by brothers in Chichester bought by Californian company

A well-known food producer founded by two brothers in Chichester has been bought by a California-based company.

The Board of Natures Way Foods, a leading producer of fresh, convenient prepared foods, said it was ‘delighted to announce the acquisition of Natures Way Foods by Taylor Farms, a world-class leader in the fresh food sector’.

Natures Way Foods is a well known provider in the UKs growing fresh food sector, with revenues of £290m, and 1,300 colleagues, the company said.

Founded in 1994, by brothers Robert and David Langmead, Natures Way Foods is a leading supplier in bagged salads, potato salad and coleslaw. Today, it supplies many of the UK’s major retailers and out of home customers such as Tesco, ALDI, Morrisons, McDonalds, KFC and Pret a Manger.

An aerial view of Natures Way at Chichester

Founded in 1995, Taylor Farms, the California-based, family-run private company has grown into a globally respected producer in the fresh food sector with revenues of $7.3 billion and over 20,000 colleagues in several countries, it said. In recent years, Taylor Farms has expanded internationally, and the acquisition of Natures Way Foods marks an important extension of its footprint in Europe.

Natures Way Foods’ sustained growth has been driven by a focus on putting customers at the heart, passionate people and delivering quality, service and value, the company said.

The executive team will remain in place, led by CEO Colin Smith, with Stewart Gilliland stepping up to Chair the Board.

Commenting on this announcement Colin Smith, CEO of Natures Way Foods said: “This is an exciting time for us all at Natures Way Foods. To be joining forces with the globally respected producer Taylor Farms is testament to our team’s outstanding work. Our commitment to delivering exceptional fresh food products for our valued customers remains at the centre of everything we do. We are known for strong relationships, and for quality, service and value.

"Being part of the Taylor Farms family will enable us to further invest, innovate and share best practice to continue to deliver for our customers”.

Robert and David Langmead, founders of Natures Way Foods, added: “It has been a joy to build this business over 31 years, but we realise that the time has come to pass the reins on to ensure Natures Way Foods’ continued success. We couldn’t have done this without our incredible team and extend warm thanks to the many colleagues who have worked alongside us on this journey. The future of Natures Way Foods is safe in their hands.”

Bruce Taylor, Chairman and CEO, of Taylor Farms said: “At Taylor Farms, our mission has always been to deliver fresh, healthy, and delicious foods that enhance the well-being and quality of our consumers’ lives – and that mission extends beyond North America.

“We’re excited to partner with Natures Way Foods and expand our global footprint, continuing to provide nutritious, high-quality products around the world.”