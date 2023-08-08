Chichester architect Ken Harding, who designed Chichester College and countless other buildings in West Sussex, has died at the age of 94.

Ken worked in Chichester most of his life and served as the county architect, designing a huge number of buildings in the city, including Chichester College and the council buildings behind East Street and Tower Street, as well as the Winterbourne Road estate and many other housing projects in the county.

On Sunday, July 30, Ken passed on, leaving behind Pam, his wife of 71 years, three children and five grandchildren.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ken trained as an architect from his hometown of Exeter, qualified in London and moved down to Chichester in the 1950s to work for West Sussex County Council's architects department and Chichester District Council.

Ken Harding, the architect who designed Chichester College and countless other buildings in West Sussex, has died at the age of 94. Picture: Kim Harding

An architect with talent and vision, he was responsible for a huge number of buildings in the area. In 1985, left the council to become a partner in Critchell Harrington and Partners, where he continued to thrive.

Ken, in the finale of his career, was a founding partner in the architectural firm of Harding Neill and Watson, established in Chichester in 1991.

Daughter Kim Harding said: "This was a renaissance for him, as the firm grew over recent years founded on his skills, contacts and boundless energy – and thrives to this day."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ken was the lead design architect on two notable design competition successes for the practice, notably the new Learning Resources Centre for the University of Chichester and the extension to Chichester District Council’s offices.

Kim added: "Both these commissions were won against national competition, proving that his home-grown talent as an architect remains a legacy within the city he loved.

"A keen sailor and lover of Chichester Harbour, he will be much missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. He leaves behind a legacy of buildings in the city."