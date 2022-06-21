Former Eastbourne care home could become flats and cottages

Hardwick House, in Hardwick Road, is described in plans as a ‘large four-storey detached’ building. It served as a retirement home from the 1980s but closed in April this year due to a lack of 'viable future' and the owners chose to sell the property.

If plans submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council are approved, eight two-bed flats and two two-bed cottages would be created.

It proposes that the existing four-storey extension at the rear would be demolished and replaced with a new four-storey extension and two cottages.

Front of Hardwick House (photo from Eastbourne Borough Council)

A total of 31 people would be housed in the flats and eight people in the cottages, plans say.

The documents say, “The proposed development has been carefully designed to minimise the impact on the surrounding context by retaining the existing building that fronts onto Hardwick Road and focusing the proposed development to the rear of the existing building and fronting onto Wish Road.

“The building layout for the extended existing building proposes the creation of two flats on each floor with the units located at lower ground floor being accessed from new individual entrance doors in the side of the building. The remaining units are accessed by utilising the original entrance to the building and a new internal staircase with the units arranged as two units per floor.”

No on-site parking is proposed, residents would need to apply for on-street parking permits.

Upper ground floor plans (photo from Eastbourne Borough Council)

The plans finish, “This application seeks to develop the site in a manner that is sensitive to the area and respects the surrounding context. This has been achieved by retaining the existing building onto Hardwick Road and re-ordering the internal layout which together with new development at the rear makes more efficient use of the site by providing more smaller residential units in this highly sustainable location.

“The proposals have no detrimental impact on the neighbouring properties and will enhance the area while making a positive contribution to the neighbourhood.”

The target determination date is September 12 (reference: 220476).

