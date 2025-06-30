Former Eastbourne nightclub put up for sale
Cameo, in Langney Road, announced that it would be closing its doors for the final time on Saturday, June 28.
The venue hosted ‘The Closing Party’ where party-goers were invited to have ‘one last dance’ at the club.
The nightclub has since been listed for sale by estate agents Christie & Co, for £700,000.
The listing states: "Cameo Eastbourne is a brick built multistorey terraced building with rendered elevations under a pitched tiled roof currently used as a night club with a current capacity of 770.
"The property can be accessed from both Langley Road and Pevensey Road which are busy trading roads with a mix of restaurants, late night bars, convenience and general retail.
"The bars are equipped with a standard array of fixtures and fittings for a business of this type including banks of fridges, back bar shelving and separate service areas.
"Third and fourth floors potential for additional trading areas (STPP) currently used as storage and auxiliary areas.
“All fixtures and fittings are to be included in the sale, however any items that are owned by a third party or personal to our clients will be exempt.
"The property is offered vacant possession and is suitable for existing late night hospitality or alternative use subject to planning.”
Cameo was originally known as Calebs but changed its name to Kings in 2001 before changing its name to Cameo in 2012.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.