Former Eastbourne nightclub put up for sale

A former nightclub in Eastbourne has been put up for sale for £700,000.

The venue hosted ‘The Closing Party’ where party-goers were invited to have ‘one last dance’ at the club.

The nightclub has since been listed for sale by estate agents Christie & Co, for £700,000.

Cameo Eastbourne. Picture: Staff

The listing states: "Cameo Eastbourne is a brick built multistorey terraced building with rendered elevations under a pitched tiled roof currently used as a night club with a current capacity of 770.

"The property can be accessed from both Langley Road and Pevensey Road which are busy trading roads with a mix of restaurants, late night bars, convenience and general retail.

"The bars are equipped with a standard array of fixtures and fittings for a business of this type including banks of fridges, back bar shelving and separate service areas.

"Third and fourth floors potential for additional trading areas (STPP) currently used as storage and auxiliary areas.

“All fixtures and fittings are to be included in the sale, however any items that are owned by a third party or personal to our clients will be exempt.

"The property is offered vacant possession and is suitable for existing late night hospitality or alternative use subject to planning.”

Cameo was originally known as Calebs but changed its name to Kings in 2001 before changing its name to Cameo in 2012.