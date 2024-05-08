Former Eastbourne restaurant could be converted into house

A former Eastbourne restaurant could be converted to a residential dwelling after plans were submitted.
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 8th May 2024, 17:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Plans submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council could see the conversion of the former ground floor restaurant, Ginseng’s Japanese Bistro, into a residential property.

Ginsengs Japanese Bistro in Crown Street closed on March 15, 2023, as the cost of rent was increased, according to business owner Adam Gribble.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The restaurant had a 4.7/5 rating on Facebook from 207 reviews, and a 4.3/5 rating on Google from 94 reviews.

Plans submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council could see the conversion of the former ground floor restaurant, Ginseng’s Japanese Bistro, into a residential property. Picture: ContributedPlans submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council could see the conversion of the former ground floor restaurant, Ginseng’s Japanese Bistro, into a residential property. Picture: Contributed
Plans submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council could see the conversion of the former ground floor restaurant, Ginseng’s Japanese Bistro, into a residential property. Picture: Contributed

The proposal seeks to convert the former restaurant with the plans to renovate the buiding.

The heritage statement states: “The property currently has a modern shopfront which is currently out of keeping with the building, so as part of the change of use we are looking at infilling the shopfront with two traditional size windows to match the surrounding buildings and bring the exterior back in keeping with the surrounding buildings.

"Removal of the existing fascia sign will also be undertaken.”

Related topics:FacebookGoogle

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.