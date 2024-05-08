Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

The heritage statement states: “The property currently has a modern shopfront which is currently out of keeping with the building, so as part of the change of use we are looking at infilling the shopfront with two traditional size windows to match the surrounding buildings and bring the exterior back in keeping with the surrounding buildings.