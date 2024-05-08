Former Eastbourne restaurant could be converted into house
Plans submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council could see the conversion of the former ground floor restaurant, Ginseng’s Japanese Bistro, into a residential property.
Ginsengs Japanese Bistro in Crown Street closed on March 15, 2023, as the cost of rent was increased, according to business owner Adam Gribble.
The restaurant had a 4.7/5 rating on Facebook from 207 reviews, and a 4.3/5 rating on Google from 94 reviews.
The proposal seeks to convert the former restaurant with the plans to renovate the buiding.
The heritage statement states: “The property currently has a modern shopfront which is currently out of keeping with the building, so as part of the change of use we are looking at infilling the shopfront with two traditional size windows to match the surrounding buildings and bring the exterior back in keeping with the surrounding buildings.
"Removal of the existing fascia sign will also be undertaken.”
