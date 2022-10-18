Former Eastbourne student wins ‘Apprentice of the Year’ award

Niles Lambourne, who studied BTEC business at East Sussex College Lewes from 2018 - 2020, won an award for ‘Apprentice of the Year’ at the Eastbourne Business Awards last month. Niles, who currently works as an apprentice at EAG Marketing in Eastbourne, was selected alongside other winners at the awards evening from more than 100 finalists.

Niles said: “It was great to see my hard work acknowledged at such a prestigious event. The hardest part of receiving the award was speaking in front of the 400-plus people who attended the award ceremony. This was certainly nerve-wracking, however it has made me more confident to do something like that again in the future. Currently, I am still an apprentice at EAG Marketing Ltd. I am also studying for a Level 3 qualification in team leadership/supervision with an expected end date of April 2023. Then I will start a degree apprenticeship via Arden University.”

Niles’ nomination was supported by his former tutor Michele Plant. Michele said: “In August, Niles contacted me as I was his teacher in business, and asked me if I would do a reference for his application for Young Apprentice of the Year, which I did! Niles advised me that he’d been shortlisted, then been put through as a finalist and then at the start of October he told me he’d won! Niles was a character at college and really got involved with business. The students had to come up with a business and pitch to industry guests (Dragons’ Den style) and Niles’ group came up with a great clothing brand and pitched it so well. He achieved MMM for his qualification, and had the seeds to go into the workplace and do well.”

