Former farm shop in East Sussex could be knocked down for seven new homes

A farm shop and its outbuildings in Piltdown could be demolished to make way for new housing.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clearwater Land and New Homes has applied to Wealden District Council to build six semi-detached dwellings and one detached self-build dwelling at Old Spot Farm in Goldbridge Road.

The plan is also for associated landscaping and infrastructure on the 3,677 square metre site and the application proposes to reduce the number of car parking spaces from 26 to 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Developer Delivery, Design and Access Statement said: “The owners of Old Spot Farm approached Clearwater Land and New Homes Limited to explore the potential redevelopment opportunities of their ‘brownfield’ site, which has now concluded with the presentation of a development of seven new homes, six of which are three bedroom semi-detached two storey dwellings and one of which is a self-build three-bedroom detached two storey dwelling.

Old Spot Farm in Piltdown in May 2023. Photo: Google Street View

“The design and layout have been specifically environment constraint led with particular attention to the mature oak tree located in the middle of the site. The subservient siting of the dwellings along with the arrangements of the hard and soft landscaping provide and facilitate an enhanced long-term environment for the mature oak tree, which in turn will also provide visual enjoyment to the public when viewed from the public highway.”

The statement said the scale, choice of materials and architectural detailing have been influenced by neighbouring buildings to give a ‘typical Sussex estate cottage/workers cottage approach’. It said the landscaping plans show a 12 per cent Biodiversity Net Gain with 350 per cent being calculated ‘in terms of the total hedgerow creation’.

Access and egress will be from the existing eastern access and the statement said vehicle movements should reduce by 69 per cent when compared with the existing use of site. A new footpath link, which will be secured by an S106 legal agreement, will connect the site to the nearby bus stops and facilities. The statement said electric vehicle charging points and secure cycle storage will be provided too, alongside air source heat pumps, underfloor heating and improved floor and wall insulation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement added that Clearwater Land and New Homes specialise in the residential redevelopment of ‘brownfield’ sites. It said the company is currently developing nine new homes in Ridgewood within the setting of Ridgewood House (approved application WD/2022/1303/F) and five new bungalows in Framfield (approved application WD/2023/0508/F).