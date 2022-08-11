Former Hellingly nursery site could become new housing development

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans proposed to Wealden District Council come from Danecroft Developments Ltd and propose for 65 houses to be build in Station Road.

The L shaped plot of land was previously used for horticultural purposes as part of the former Danecroft Nursery.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If approved, plans say 42 market houses and 23 affordable houses would be built alongside 158 car spaces.

Hellingly development plans (photo from WDC)

New access for vehicles and pedestrians is proposed, and new public roads would be created within the site.

The land is surrounded by residential properties and to the north-east is a new development of 400 dwellings - Roebuck Park.

Plan say: “The main reasons in favour of granting permission are the absence of a five-year housing land supply, sustainable location relative to goods and services, the site’s location outside of a designated landscape and it being free from technical barriers.”

A previous application for 80 dwellings on the land was made last year but refused in November due to concerns around the proposed access points and the size of the development being ‘out of character’ with the surrounding area.

The plan says: “The number of dwellings has been reduced by 15 from the previous application to the 65 new homes which are now presented for favourable consideration. This has the effect of loosening the density and overcomes the committee’s previous concern in this regard.”