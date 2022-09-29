Former Herstmonceux care home could be knocked down and replaced with houses

Dunsfold Care Home, in West End , specialised in Alzheimer’s care until last year when it shut. The site is a large detached property on two acres of land and provided care for up to 20 residents.

Documents submitted to Wealden District Council say the plan is for the care home to be knocked down and replaced with nine houses - four three-beds and five four-beds. There would be a mixture of semi-detached and detached houses with a four-bed detached house going on the site of the care home and other houses on the surrounding plots. All the houses would share a private vehicular access and there would be a total of 21 car parking spaces, currently there are six spaces on the site.