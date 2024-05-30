Former Horsham Fire Station up for sale: bids considered as iconic development appears on company’s website
The iconic one-acre development on Hurst Road has appeared as a commercial property at vailwilliams.com/property/former-fire-station-horsham-horsham.
The company said the site has is close to the A24 and M23 and has a ‘prominent roadside location with potential for development and/or alternative uses (STPC)’.
They said the ‘rare freehold commercial opportunity’ features existing buildings with a total floor area of about 17,175 square feet, as well as rear yard and parking areas.
The listing on the website said: “The property comprises a purpose-built fire station, which sits on a relatively rectangular plot site.”
It continued: "The fire station is now vacant having closed and relocated in 2023. The buildings on site comprise of offices, garage/workshop, training areas, canteen, bar, gym area and small dormitory accommodation.”
The guide price is £2,500,000 (vacant possession) and Vail Williams said conditional and unconditional bids will be considered. The website added: “Best bids by 12:00 midday on Friday 14th June 2024.”
Platinum House in Horsham is the new fire station for the area and was officially opened on Tuesday, November 28, by His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex, Lady Emma Barnard.
Horsham’s amateur dramatics society HAODS, which is located behind and outside of the area currently for sale, is now searching for a new home for its rehearsals. If you can help HAODS find a new home please email [email protected]. The next Horsham Amateur Operatics and Dramatic Society musical will be The Addams Family from November 5-9.