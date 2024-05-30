Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A former fire station is up for sale in Horsham.

The iconic one-acre development on Hurst Road has appeared as a commercial property at vailwilliams.com/property/former-fire-station-horsham-horsham.

The company said the site has is close to the A24 and M23 and has a ‘prominent roadside location with potential for development and/or alternative uses (STPC)’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They said the ‘rare freehold commercial opportunity’ features existing buildings with a total floor area of about 17,175 square feet, as well as rear yard and parking areas.

Horsham's former fire station is up for sale. It is located on Hurst Road and has appeared as a commercial property at vailwilliams.com. Photo: Google Street View

The listing on the website said: “The property comprises a purpose-built fire station, which sits on a relatively rectangular plot site.”

It continued: "The fire station is now vacant having closed and relocated in 2023. The buildings on site comprise of offices, garage/workshop, training areas, canteen, bar, gym area and small dormitory accommodation.”

The guide price is £2,500,000 (vacant possession) and Vail Williams said conditional and unconditional bids will be considered. The website added: “Best bids by 12:00 midday on Friday 14th June 2024.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad